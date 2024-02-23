PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and EU agree to co-operate more closely on migration - UK government sets out plans to exonerate Post Office scandal victims

- EU imposes sanctions on Russia-linked entities accused of destabilising Moldova - IAG takeover of Air Europa faces fresh challenges in Brussels

Overview - The UK and EU will sign a deal on Friday which will allow both sides to more easily exchange information and tactics, train officials and collaborate on new technologies to prevent illegal migration.

- The UK government set out the terms of unprecedented legislation to quash all convictions in the Post Office Horizon scandal to be delivered before the end of July. - The European Council announced the punitive measures in Brussels, targeting "six individuals and one entity responsible for actions aimed at destabilising, undermining or threatening the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova".

- Brussels is preparing to lay out objections to British Airways owner International Airlines Group's second attempt to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa in a move that signals significant competition obstacles to the deal. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)