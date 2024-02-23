"Setting up aerospace manufacturing is a herculean task", says Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

In a keynote address delivered at the 17th International Aerospace Conference, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit shed light on the challenges and opportunities facing India's aerospace sector. Air Marshal Dixit highlighted the critical need for infrastructure development, skilled workforce, and technology leadership to propel the nation towards self-reliance in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

Air Marshal Dixit began by acknowledging the significant gap in basic infrastructure required for carrying out DND, testing, certification, and manufacturing processes in the aerospace sector. He underscored the herculean task of setting up aerospace manufacturing facilities, citing the longstanding efforts of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) supported by the government.

Air Marshal Dixit commended the Indian Air Force for its forward-looking approach in awarding orders to the private sector to establish manufacturing capabilities, emphasizing the long-term impact of this decision. Air Marshal Dixit said, "The challenge with us is that we are lacking basic infra for carrying out DND, testing, certification and manufacturing. Setting up aerospace manufacturing is a herculean task, HAL has been doing it for so many years with full govt support. Air Force took a far-reaching step by giving orders to the private sector to set up manufacturing. It is not a small thing. Its impact is not visible immediately but will be seen in 15 years."

One of the key challenges identified by Air Marshal Dixit was the shortage of skilled workforce in the aerospace industry. Recognizing the importance of superior quality in high-technology manufacturing, he emphasized the government's commitment to addressing this challenge through initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) aimed at skill development.

Air Marshal Dixit stressed the need for academia and think tanks to play a proactive role in foreseeing technological trends and fostering innovation in the aerospace sector. Highlighting the capital-intensive nature of aerospace manufacturing, Air Marshal Dixit noted the government's efforts towards course correction to ensure adequate funding support for the sector.

Air Marshal Dixit said, "The next challenge is that we don't have a skilled workforce, to make a high-technology item, the quality has to be superior. The government has taken it upon itself, and there is a dedicated ministry. Through NAPS (an apprenticeship program) we are entering the skill development program of govt... We have been technology followers, to make things possible we have to be technology leaders. It's the job of academia and think tanks to foresee what is going to happen." He mentioned the inclusion of a Deep Tech Fund in the budget and expressed optimism about its potential to drive innovation in airborne technologies.

Air Marshal Dixit urged industries to carefully choose their areas of focus before venturing into aerospace, emphasizing the importance of patience and strategic planning in this domain. Air Marshal Dixit said, "Aerospace is very capital-intensive, govt is doing some kind of course correction. Now we think that the funding support that the govt will give is going to be adequate. Deep tech fund is there in the budget, we are waiting for how it is employed, certainly, it'll have some airborne element. For industries, please decide area and then get into aerospace, it takes time. Let's all make this mission of becoming Aatmnirbhar in defence and specifically in aerospace a great success."

In conclusion, Air Marshal Dixit called upon all stakeholders to rally behind the mission of achieving self-reliance in defense and aerospace manufacturing, echoing the government's vision of an 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). He emphasized the collective responsibility of the government, industry, academia, and think tanks in realizing this vision, urging concerted efforts towards making India a global leader in aerospace technology and manufacturing.

The Deputy Chief of Air Staff's remarks underscored the importance of addressing key challenges while leveraging India's strengths in innovation, talent, and strategic partnerships to propel the aerospace sector towards sustainable growth and self-sufficiency. (ANI)

