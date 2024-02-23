SNAPSHOT-Singapore Airshow

Singapore this week held its biennial air show - the first in six years unaffected by pandemic restrictions - as the global aviation industry grapples with a full rebound in travel demand in the face of severe supply constraints. TOP STORIES

*Singapore Airshow exhibitors and delegates said they were optimistic about the aviation industry despite suppliers' struggles to keep up with the rebound in travel demand. *The air show included the foreign debuts of new weapons systems, growing interest in systems that could destroy ballistic missiles and swat down drones - but it was missing any Russian presence and major defence deals were scarce.

*Companies at the air show said parts shortages and delivery delays plaguing the global aviation industry are easing, but could take up to two years to resolve, adding potential uncertainty to a post-pandemic recovery in travel demand. *Chinese state-owned planemaker COMAC upstaged industry leaders Airbus and Boeing, showing off its self-developed C919 and ARJ21 jets as it pursues international certifications and foreign orders.

CIVIL AVIATION *Brunei-based airline startup GallopAir hopes to start operations by the end of 2024 should Brunei's aviation regulator approve the regional jet made by Chinese state-owned planemaker COMAC it wants to fly in time.

*Airbus faces delays in introducing an ultra-long-range version of its A350-1000 jet designed for Qantas Airways' non-stop Sydney-London flights because a regulator has asked it to redesign an extra fuel tank. *Price increases for Rolls-Royce aircraft engines are not impeding sales amid huge industry-wide demand for new aircraft and engines.

*Embraer is less affected than some other companies by issues with RTX's Pratt & Whitney engines but not immune. *Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun is the right person to lead the company out of its latest safety crisis, after a panel blew out of a 737 MAX 9 plane in flight last month, according to the head of the world's biggest airline trade body.

*Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific will decide in May or June whether to choose Airbus or Boeing for an order of more than 100 narrowbody aircraft flagged last year. DEFENCE

*The use of anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) in the Red Sea has spurred interest in Asia about the systems used to shoot them down - although China, with its huge ASBM arsenal, presents a tougher challenge. *Russia's absence from the show, as its companies struggle with sanctions and the demands of sustaining the invasion of Ukraine, showed an opportunity for rivals to step in with some Asian customers, attendees said.

*China's AVIC displayed its Z-10 attack helicopter for the first time outside its home country at the show - the only non-Western design on display. *Israel's defence industry was out in force this week, making its return after being largely absent from the Dubai air show in November in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, a subject that was off limits at the Asia summit.

ENVIRONMENT *Despite the public-facing united front, the air show exposed deep divides over how the industry can achieve its goal of "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.

*Travellers will need to bear the cost of the transition towards green jet fuel, Singapore's transport minister said as he announced the city state's plans for a levy on flight ticket prices as the aviation industry seeks a viable funding model. *Demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) should see a long-sought boost after regional airline hub Singapore said it would require SAF on flights from 2026, but high costs and uncertain raw material supply will mean barriers to wider adoption remain.

ORDERS *China's Tibet Airlines finalised an order for 40 C919 and 10 ARJ21 jets from COMAC designed to be suitable for high-altitude plateaus, becoming the launch customer for a new variant the Chinese state-owned planemaker is developing.

*Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet agreed a provisional deal to order 20 A330neo wide-body airliners from Airbus as the airline grows its long-haul route network. *Taiwan's Starlux Airlines placed an order for five Airbus A350 freighters and three A330neo widebody passenger jets.

*Royal Brunei Airlines placed a firm order for four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes for delivery from the second half of 2028. (Compiled by Jamie Freed. Edited by Gerry Doyle)

