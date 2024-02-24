Mutilated bodies of two gangmen found on railway track in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Mutilated bodies of two railway gangmen, engaged in track maintenance work, were found on a railway track in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said.

Their bodies were found near Telo railway station, around 120 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, in the early hours of Saturday. Chandrapur police station in-charge Indrapal Rai said that the incident happened around 3.50 am on Saturday. ''According to information received so far, they were mowed down by an express train while they were on their track patrolling job'', he said.

Telo railway station master Ashok Kumar said that two gangmen, identified as Rahul Kumar (27) and Mohan Sharma (35), were on duty at the railway track at night.

