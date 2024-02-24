Left Menu

Mutilated bodies of two gangmen found on railway track in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Mutilated bodies of two railway gangmen, engaged in track maintenance work, were found on a railway track in Jharkhands Bokaro district, police said.Their bodies were found near Telo railway station, around 120 km from Jharkhands capital Ranchi, in the early hours of Saturday.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-02-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 15:24 IST
Mutilated bodies of two gangmen found on railway track in Jharkhand's Bokaro
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mutilated bodies of two railway gangmen, engaged in track maintenance work, were found on a railway track in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said.

Their bodies were found near Telo railway station, around 120 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, in the early hours of Saturday. Chandrapur police station in-charge Indrapal Rai said that the incident happened around 3.50 am on Saturday. ''According to information received so far, they were mowed down by an express train while they were on their track patrolling job'', he said.

Telo railway station master Ashok Kumar said that two gangmen, identified as Rahul Kumar (27) and Mohan Sharma (35), were on duty at the railway track at night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024