Left Menu

Police car securing route for CM Yogi's cavalcade meets with accident, 15 injured

The injured have been rushed to a hospital for medical care.Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the stray cattle menace has become a dangerous truth of Uttar Pradesh.The convoy of the chief minister himself met with an accident today due to the problem of stray animals not being taken seriously.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 23:37 IST
Police car securing route for CM Yogi's cavalcade meets with accident, 15 injured
  • Country:
  • India

At least 15 people including five police personnel were injured when a police jeep met with an accident here Saturday evening while securing the route for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cavalcade, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the chief minister was in the convoy when the accident happened in Arjunganj while it was returning from the airport here.

According to police sources, the accident occurred when the speeding jeep hit two vehicle parked on the roadside while trying to avoid an animal that suddenly came before it.

They said the local police's jeep was at least a kilometre ahead of the cavalcade.

''A police jeep travelling ahead of the convoy of the chief minister met with an accident in Arjunganj market area on Saturday evening. 15 persons were injured,'' Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar told PTI.

Those injured include five personnel who were in the police jeep and 10 in the two other cars that it hit. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for medical care.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the stray cattle menace has become a ''dangerous truth'' of Uttar Pradesh.

''The convoy of the chief minister himself met with an accident today due to the problem of stray animals not being taken seriously. Many people have been injured. (It is) Sad as well as worrying,'' he said in a post on X in Hindi.

''The problem of (stray) animals is a dangerous truth of Uttar Pradesh. This is a question of people's lives. The BJP should take a lesson from this incident,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024