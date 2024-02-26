Inauguration of Kauvery Cervical Cancer Screening Programme: A Milestone for Women's Health

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26: Kauvery Hospital takes a giant leap towards women's health with the launch of the Kauvery Cervical Cancer Screening Programme. The initiative, inaugurated by Amber Jade, Minister of Health, Western Australia, underscores Kauvery Hospital's commitment to addressing the alarming issue of cervical cancer and promoting equitable access to healthcare services.

Cervical cancer remains a significant global health concern, claiming numerous lives each year. Despite the World Health Organization recommending a minimum of 70 per cent screening for women, only 1.9 per cent undergo cervical cancer screening in India. Dr T. S. Sabeeha, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Kauvery Hospital, emphasized the urgency to achieve the WHO target, urging increased awareness and participation. In alignment with this mission, Kauvery Hospital has strategically organized screening campaign within hospital premises as well as weekly screening camps at the community level, where it is offered free of charge. Dr Sabeeha notes, "Through this initiative, we aim to bridge the gaps highlighted by the National Family Health Survey 5, fostering awareness about regular screenings, vaccination, and adopting healthy lifestyle practices."

The initiative has gained international recognition, with Amber-Jade Sanderson MLA, Minister for Health; Mental Health - Government of Western Australia, expressing her commendation during the launch. She shared her views on launching the Kauvery Hospital cervical cancer program - "It was an honour to launch the cervical cancer screening program this morning at Kauvery Hospital. The program aims to significantly reduce the impact of cervical cancer for women in Tamil Nadu. It is the second leading cause of cancer amongst women in the state and it is entirely preventable. With early detection, screening and vaccination it can be eradicated. I want to commend the team at Kauvery Hospital and the clinicians who have passionately led this program to see the light of the day. Wishing them all the best and congratulating them as this is the step in the right direction to help Women" Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder & Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, emphasized the significance of early detection and prevention in combating cervical cancer. "Our mission is to empower women with knowledge and resources to take charge of their health. By increasing awareness and facilitating access to screening services, we can significantly reduce the burden of cervical cancer in the region and save lives"

The free cervical cancer screening programme aims not only to detect and prevent cervical cancer but also to empower women with knowledge and resources to take charge of their health. By increasing awareness and facilitating access to screening services, Kauvery Hospital believes it can significantly reduce the burden of cervical cancer in the region and save lives.

