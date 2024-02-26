Imagine Tresor Announces Grand Opening of New Apple Store in Gurugram

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 26: Imagine Tresor, one of India's leading and most customer-centric Apple partners, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest Apple Store in Reach 3 Roads, Sector 70, Gurugram, Haryana. This marks Imagine Tresor's 5th store in Gurugram, making it the largest geo-wise Apple premium partner in the country with presence in 27 cities with 44 stores and 22 service centers. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of OP Dhankar, National Secretary, BJP, as the Chief Guest. Event was also presided over by DCP HQ Gurugam Deepak Gahlawat, as Guest of Honour. Imagine Tresor is proud to have the support of such a distinguished personality for this momentous occasion.

The new store will showcase a comprehensive range of Apple products under one roof, providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. To celebrate the grand opening, Imagine Tresor is offering up to 35 per cent OFF on Apple products. Additionally, the first 50 customers will have a chance to win a free speaker worth Rs 10,900 and avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. OP Dhankar, National Secretary, BJP said, "Earlier all the phones came from China but now India has become the third country in the world which has manufacturing of phones to the whole world. Imagine provides good service and I have been associated with their first store at MGF Metropolitan Mall from where I interacted with them. In the present era everyone should improvise themselves, even iPhone gets upgrade, this year you had iPhone 15, next year will be iPhone 16, same way we as individuals should upgrade self and every year new gadgets should be added to make self more tech savvy. People should also improve in some way or the other so that we can become our best in the world. And the way India is moving forward towards the dream of the India is 2047 Amrit Kal, Vikasit Bharat is the young generation, we have to take it forward and that will happen only when we will take the supreme issue forward."

Shaurya Seth, Founder, Tresor Systems Pvt. Ltd., expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "Imagine Tresor is proud to unveil our newest Apple Store at Reach 3 Roads, Gurugram, offering a delightful shopping experience on the ground floor. With a complete range of Apple products and an ecosystem of suiting accessories, our store is not just a retail space; it's an Apple enthusiast's haven. Imagine Tresor is committed to catering to the needs of our customers and elevating their experience with every new store launch. This is just the beginning, and we plan to continue expanding, bringing the best of Apple products and services to our customers. At Tresor Systems, customer experience is not just a key performance indicator; it is an obsession that drives us to provide enhanced support and after-sales service." Kunal Sangar, Business Head at Tresor, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "The euphoria among our customers is palpable, and we are dedicated to offering a comprehensive range of products under one roof. What sets us apart is our authorized premium service centre, ensuring a robust after-sales experience led by our experienced team members. Imagine Tresor goes beyond being a store. The new store will offer Apple's full line of desktop computers, laptops, mobiles, and the entire range of iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watches, and Beats, music accessories, and more to enhance their Apple products. Whether you're in search of a MacBook sleeve or the latest iPhone, we have an extensive assortment of accessories to complement your purchase."

Dr Shravan Kokroo, Group Head Marketing, Tresor, also shared his insights and said, "The overwhelming response from customers, lining up to avail early bird offers throughout the day, is a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding Imagine Tresor's new Apple Store. We are thrilled to be a part of our customers' journey, providing them with not just products but a complete Apple experience." Tresor began as a for-profit company in 2009, with a dream to bring real-life digital experience and innovation within the reach of every human being. The company felt it was important to incorporate digital inclusion programs so that its guidance could help partners to create linkages with those in the undeserved regions. Tresor's support enabled its partners to expand services to more clients. Gradually the focus moved to forge long term relationships with the civil society, which delivered sustainable, strong development interventions and substantial social impact.

Tresor Systems is a Indian tech company in lifestyle and retail and is headquartered in Delhi. Tresor owns and operates Imagine - Premium Reseller store and Tresor -Service Center chain of Apple in India, having largest geo-wide presence and bandwidth in Apple ecosystem, HighWorld - Dyson stores and in healthcare One Bharat Pharmacy store chain. Tresor also ventured into B2B business, with its new organisation, Tresor Ventures. Company has also ventured in Artificial Intelligence leading to a new sphere of assisted service. Conceptualized with the core fundamental of enhancing customer experience, Cafe Tresor an addition in Tresor eco-system comes with a uniquely designed customer service assistant. The service center is equipped with 'Alisha', a virtual assistant, fuelled by latest AI Deep Learning and enhanced AI Capabilities to drive customer experience smoother and quicker.

The Imagine Store, a premium reseller outlet for Apple is the best place to test-drive and explore Apple products because it's the one place where you can find everything about Apple - including some of the most knowledgeable Apple people. Spread across 27 cities in the country, brand has exposure to more than 15 million visitors on its various online platforms. Tresor has more than 500 trained manpower who cater to more than a million visitors every year at its brick and mortar facilities and also assist in selecting the product best suited for customer needs.

Led by our highly skilled management team and staffed by a certified and trained sales and technical team, Tresor also provides IT support services for projects large and small, ongoing maintenance, or to supplement your staff. Our team of trained and certified engineers hold decades of experience in the technology industry, and we create an environment where education and training are paramount for our teams. At Tresor we take full ownership for all that we do, to support those who trust in us, and to make lifelong clients from every customer connect. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)