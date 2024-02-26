Oil India in agreement for earth science related studies in northeast region
The MoU puts in place a formal framework for fostering collaboration in the field of applied seismo-geophysical and geological research, in the field of exploration and exploitation of geothermal energy and other aspects of earth sciences studies for driving innovation and excellence.
- Country:
- India
State-owned company Oil India Limited, National Center for Seismology (NCS) under Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES and HS), Arunachal Pradesh inked a tripartite agreement in Itanagar to pursue applied earth science related studies in India with a focus on Arunachal Pradesh and the northeastern region. The signing ceremony was held on Sunday in presence of Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, Ministers of Legislative Assembly, senior officials of the Arunachal Pradesh government and CMD of Oil India Ltd, among others.
The MoU puts in place a formal framework for fostering collaboration in the field of applied seismo-geophysical and geological research, in the field of exploration and exploitation of geothermal energy and other aspects of earth sciences studies for driving innovation and excellence. Union Minister Kiren Rijiu said this was a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh.
"Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh with the inauguration of Permanent Seismological Observatory Daporijo and Heliport-Aviation Weather Observing Systems for the North Eastern Region. Foundation Stone laid for 2 Doppler Weather Radars for Arunachal Pradesh. A MoU signing ceremony also took place between NCS, Oil India Ltd and CES&HD, Department of Science & Technology, Govt of AP signifying India's commitment to advancing its scientific infrastructure. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Earth Sciences Government of India CMD OIL and other government officials" the Minister sad in his post on X. Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its statehood day on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himalayan Studies
- Centre for Earth Sciences
- Department of Science & Technology
- India
- Itanagar
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Ministry of Earth Sciences
- Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh
- National Center for Seismology
- CES&HD
- Heliport
- Ministers of Legislative Assembly
- the Ministry of Earth Sciences Government of India CMD OIL
- Foundation Stone
- Kiren Rijiju
- State
- Arunachal
- 2 Doppler
- Earth Sciences
- Kiren Rijiu
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh sets a remarkable milestone with 100% saturation in 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, declares CM Khandu
At least 3 Assam miners kidnapped from Arunachal: Police
India’s composite culture is incomplete without cultural mosaic of NE states: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Arunachal.
Imbibe spirit of 'nation-first', be part of ‘Viksit Bharat’: Arunachal Guv to people
Implementation of Act East Policy bearing rich dividend in NE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Arunachal.