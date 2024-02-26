BIMTECH Alumni Reconnect and Celebrate at Reflections 2024

Left Menu

Orchestrating the reunion of familiar faces and the creation of new connections, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) organised its Annual Alumni Meet- "Reflections" on 24th February 2024 in the Greater Noida Campus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 18:14 IST
Left to right - Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, Sandeep Gautam, Group HR - CK Birla Group. Image Credit: ANI
Alumni Meet - "Reflections" was graced by esteemed participants including Chief Guest Sandeep Gautam, Group HR- CK Birla Group, Guest of Honour - Peyu Gupta, Vice President- HR & IR JSW, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH and Alok Gupta, President Global Alumni Association of BIMTECH, infusing a lively atmosphere for the alumni to reconnect and remember the threads of shared memories. One of the highlights of this golden evening was the Annual Alumni Awards with bonafide leaders as jury members such as Biju Sebastian, Head HR, Somany Tiles and Sunil Bajaj, Partner, Ernest & Young whose words formed a narrative thread, weaving through the audience and creating a shared understanding of the evening's essence. The awards recognized achievements in categories such as Young Alumni Achiever, Corporate Leader, Entrepreneurial Leader, and Women Achiever. The 2023 Alumni Awards winners are Sandeep Sehgal (Corporate Leader), Mayank Sharma (Entrepreneurial Leader), Saniya Agrawal (Women Achiever), and Bhanu Pathak (Young Alumni Achiever). Sehgal is a Director at Panasonic Life Solutions, Sharma is the Co-Founder & CEO of Epitome Hospitals and 7Med India Pvt. Ltd., Agrawal is the Founder and CEO of Sataara and Women Entrust, and Pathak is an Influencer & Podcaster (Self Employed) and Consultant at Wipro.

Alok Gupta addressed the audience, sharing valuable insights and extending congratulations to senior Alumni for their remarkable achievements, celebrating the diversity that enriches BIMTECH's Alumni community, making it a dynamic and thriving network. Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, said, "Alumni offered their expertise to support the institute's development by voluntarily taking part in peer mentoring programs. In addition, the students and we were inspired and motivated to hear your amazing stories about your trip down memory lane during the meeting. At the event, alumni also had the opportunity to strengthen their relationships, broaden their networks, and reignite old friendships."

The rendezvous witnessed heavy footfall and engaging activities such as lucky draw, basketball, helium voice changer, pellet shooting gun, hammer striker, DIY activities along with a pinch of cultural taste. Adding a dynamic layer to the event, the students presented a graceful dance performance offering moments of joy. As the night unfolded, musical vibes echoed through the air and the stage came alive with a live band set by Qaafia Band, filling the gathering with soulful tunes that resonated with the spirit of the event. Transitioning seamlessly into the later hours, a DJ night encapsulated the essence of a lively celebration. The beats resonated with the vibrant energy of the gathering, transforming the BIMTECH Lawn into a dance floor.

