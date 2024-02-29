Left Menu

DGCA issues stricter breath analyser norms for air traffic controllers, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aviation regulator DGCA has mandated that at least 25 per cent of the air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers, and personnel carrying out safety-sensitive work at an airport will have to undergo a breath analyser test daily.

Besides, only fuel cell technology-based breath analyser equipment will be allowed for conducting the tests. These equipment are considered more accurate.

The revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) in this regard will come into force after three months, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.

Currently, the breath analyser test percentage required is 10 per cent and that has been increased to 25 per cent.

It will be applicable for air traffic controllers, ground staff, aircraft maintenance engineers, and ground handling services personnel.

According to the regulator, revisions have been made to the CAR on the procedure for breath analyser examination of the personnel engaged in safety-sensitive work such as aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, aerodrome operations, and ground handling services for detecting the consumption of alcohol.

DGCA said the revision in the CAR will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of the increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports.

The amended norms will be effective after three months from the date of issue in order to provide adequate time to the industry to suitably enhance the existing infrastructure for breath analyser tests at various locations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

