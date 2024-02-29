Left Menu

E-bus service launched from Jammu to Suchetgarh to boost border tourism

This initiative aims to provide an eco-friendly transit option for locals and tourists, Yadav said.He said the electric bus would run four days in a week on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.It will depart from Jammu bus stand at around 2.30 PM towards Suchetgarh border for sightseeing and will return to the starting point after the conclusion of the retreat ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh, he added.On January 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched fully air-conditioned electric-buses for Jammu.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:53 IST
In a stride towards sustainable transportation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu Smart City Rahul Yadav on Thursday flagged off electric-bus service from Jammu to Suchetgarh border for locals and tourists.

The launch of the bus service coincided with the Border Security Force (BSF) extending the beating retreat ceremony, a major attraction for visitors, at Border Outpost Octroi near the International Border in Suchetgarh from weekend days to four days a week – Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

The 'Wagah-Attari-style' ceremony, comprising a structured parade by BSF men, was launched in October 2021 as part of the government's border tourism promotion programme. ''The electric bus of Jammu Smart City will ferry local people and tourists from Jammu Bus stand to Suchetgarh border and vice-versa. This initiative aims to provide an eco-friendly transit option for locals and tourists,'' Yadav said.

He said the electric bus would run four days in a week on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

''It will depart from Jammu bus stand at around 2.30 PM towards Suchetgarh border for sightseeing and will return to the starting point after the conclusion of the retreat ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh,'' he added.

On January 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched fully air-conditioned electric-buses for Jammu. Of these, 25 buses are 12-metre long and 75 are nine-metre long. Since their launch, the electric buses have received overwhelming response from the public. Under the signed contract, Tata Motors will supply, operate, and maintain 100 electric buses in the city for 12 years. Transportation technology company 'Chalo Mobility' will provide consumer technology solutions for electronic ticketing and fare collection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

