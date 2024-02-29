Left Menu

About 20 migrants die in shipwreck off Senegal's coast

About 20 migrants died this week when their boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal, Prime Minister Amadou Ba said on Thursday. Between January and December 2023, 39,910 migrants reached Spain's Canary Islands irregularly after crossing by boat from West Africa, an increase of 155% compared to 2022, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:35 IST
About 20 migrants die in shipwreck off Senegal's coast
  • Country:
  • Senegal

About 20 migrants died this week when their boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal, Prime Minister Amadou Ba said on Thursday. The migrant support service Alarm Phone said on X that the boat had been carrying around 300 people before it capsized on Wednesday near the city of Saint-Louis, and that some made it to shore while others were still missing.

Thousands of people leave the coast of West Africa every year on a perilous journey to try to reach Europe, and the full number of deaths at sea is unknown. Senegal mourned several deadly incidents last year, including one in which around 60 people were missing after their boat was found drifting near Cape Verde.

Traffic on the route increased last year. Between January and December 2023, 39,910 migrants reached Spain's Canary Islands irregularly after crossing by boat from West Africa, an increase of 155% compared to 2022, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vaccine in India; India court bars yoga guru's Patanjali from publishing some medicine ads and more

Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vac...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Spring training roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers debut and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Sp...

 Global
4
Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024