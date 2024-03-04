UP: Man killed in head-on collision between trucks
PTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-03-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 18:35 IST
A 27-year-old man died in a head-on collision between two trucks here on Monday morning, police said.
The accident happened near Qazi Patti on Sultanpur-Raebareli road, they said.
SHO of Gauriganj police station Amar Singh said truck driver Sunil Kumar, a resident of Basti district, died in the accident.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that it is suspected that one of the drivers fell asleep while driving.
