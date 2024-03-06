Dhami inaugurates air services from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Amritsar, Varanasi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated air services from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Amritsar and Varanasi, saying the state government is making continuous efforts to make the movement of people in the state convenient.

The Alliance Air flights launched by the chief minister include Dehradun to Ayodhya, Dehradun to Amritsar and Dehradun to Varanasi via Pantnagar.

''Our endeavour is to make the movement of people in Uttarakhand convenient, simple and easy. For this we are continuously making efforts,'' Dhami said at the flag-off ceremony held at the Jollygrant Airport.

''Under the leadership of the prime minister, unprecedented progress has been made in every sector, including the air services sector,'' he said.

Dhami said air services from Dehradun to Pithoragarh and back have been launched earlier besides helicopter services from Haldwani to Champawat and Munsiyari and Pithoragarh.

He also talked to passengers travelling by the flight to Ayodhya and wished them a happy journey amid the chanting of ''Jai Shri Ram''.

Those going to Ayodhya by the flight can book their tickets at a concessional rate of Rs 1,999 per ticket till March 20, after which they will be charged Rs 7,006 per ticket.

