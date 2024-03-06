Left Menu

Three missing from bulk carrier off Yemen, four badly burned - shipping source

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:18 IST
Three missing from bulk carrier off Yemen, four badly burned - shipping source
Three crew members are missing from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence and four others have sustained serious burns after the vessel was damaged off Yemen, a shipping source said on Wednesday.

The source, who declined to be identified, added that the vessel appeared to have been abandoned.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency had reported that a merchant vessel had been damaged in an attack south of Yemen and coalition forces were supporting it.

