Indraprastha Gas cuts CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg

Natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas Limited has cut retail prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.50 per kg. This reduction in the gas prices, effective from 6 am Thursday, will be in all the geographical areas of the gas distributor, IGL said in a post on X.

The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it will be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Incorporated in 1998, Indraprastha took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited (Formerly Gas Authority of India Limited).

The project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors. With the backing of strong promoters - GAIL (India) Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) - IGL plans to provide natural gas in the entire capital region. (ANI)

