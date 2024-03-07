Left Menu

ECB keeps rates on hold but acknowledges some inflation cooling

"Although most measures of underlying inflation have eased further, domestic price pressures remain high, in part owing to strong growth in wages," the bank added. Investors see a total three or four rate cuts this year with the first move in June, taking the 4% deposit rate down to 3.25% or 3% by December.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 07-03-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 18:48 IST
ECB keeps rates on hold but acknowledges some inflation cooling
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday but acknowledged that inflation is easing faster than once thought, potentially opening the way for rate cuts later this year. The ECB has held borrowing costs at record highs since September and has so far batted back any call for a rate cut, even if policymakers are now openly acknowledging that such a move is coming and only the timing is up for debate.

"Inflation (projections have) been revised down, in particular for 2024 which mainly reflects a lower contribution from energy prices," the ECB said in a statement. The more benign outlook comes as the bank lowered its inflation projections for the second consecutive quarter, putting price growth at 2.3% this year and at its 2% target next year.

Inflation has been on a downward trend for months as energy prices dip and the 20-country euro zone economy stagnates for the second year in a row. But underlying price pressures, particularly from wages in the bloc's vast services sector, remain uncomfortably high, raising the risk that price trends could reverse.

That is why the ECB has insisted that rate cuts will only come once the bank is sure that wage restraint is becoming established and the inflation slowdown is durable. "Although most measures of underlying inflation have eased further, domestic price pressures remain high, in part owing to strong growth in wages," the bank added.

Investors see a total three or four rate cuts this year with the first move in June, taking the 4% deposit rate down to 3.25% or 3% by December. While only a few policymakers have discussed specific dates for a first rate cut, several have mentioned June and others have said any move should come only after crucial wage data becomes available in May.

Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's 1345 GMT press conference, where she will be quizzed about the timeline of ECB policy moves and the triggers for action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024