Airbus gets DGCA nod for H160 helicopter in India

Airbus has received approval from aviation regulator DGCA for its new generation H160 helicopter in India.

More than 100 helicopters of Airbus, including the single-engine H125 and Dauphin, are being operated by various entities in the country.

In a release on Thursday, Airbus said its H160 helicopter has been granted the letter of type acceptance by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that will pave the way for its entry into the Indian market.

A multi-role helicopter H160 can be used for offshore transportation, emergency medical services, private and business aviation and public services, among others.

Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia, said the DGCA approval paves the way for the introduction of the world's most modern helicopter in India, starting with a corporate customer followed by the potential deployment for other types of missions.

''Airbus Helicopters is committed to developing a holistic helicopter ecosystem in India, including bringing the most advanced helicopter platforms to India, developing local MRO capabilities and, as we announced in January this year, by starting to produce helicopters in India,'' he said.

Previously, the H160 received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Apart from H125 and Dauphin, Airbus' H130, H135 and H145 are already being operated by various players in India.

