Left Menu

Airbus gets DGCA nod for H160 helicopter in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:12 IST
Airbus gets DGCA nod for H160 helicopter in India
  • Country:
  • India

Airbus has received approval from aviation regulator DGCA for its new generation H160 helicopter in India.

More than 100 helicopters of Airbus, including the single-engine H125 and Dauphin, are being operated by various entities in the country.

In a release on Thursday, Airbus said its H160 helicopter has been granted the letter of type acceptance by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that will pave the way for its entry into the Indian market.

A multi-role helicopter H160 can be used for offshore transportation, emergency medical services, private and business aviation and public services, among others.

Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia, said the DGCA approval paves the way for the introduction of the world's most modern helicopter in India, starting with a corporate customer followed by the potential deployment for other types of missions.

''Airbus Helicopters is committed to developing a holistic helicopter ecosystem in India, including bringing the most advanced helicopter platforms to India, developing local MRO capabilities and, as we announced in January this year, by starting to produce helicopters in India,'' he said.

Previously, the H160 received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Apart from H125 and Dauphin, Airbus' H130, H135 and H145 are already being operated by various players in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024