United-operated Boeing 737 rolls off Houston runway, passengers deplaned, says FAA
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:54 IST
A Boeing 737 operated by United Airlines rolled onto the grass when exiting the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston early on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The passengers left the plane and were bused to the terminal, the FAA said in a brief statement which did not mention any injuries.
