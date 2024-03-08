Delhivery turns Moga unit into an all-women facility on Women's Day
- Country:
- India
Logistics player Delhivery on Friday said it has turned its Moga facility into an all-women unit on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The company also has plans to establish similar all-women-run facilities in other regions of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Delhivery said in a statement.
''To mark International Women's Day, Delhivery, India's largest integrated logistics service provider, has transformed its Moga facility into an all-woman-run hub, challenging the gender stereotypes in the logistics industry and underscoring the company's inclusive values,'' it said.
Women staff at the Moga facility in Punjab will manage all end-to-end operations, from operating battery-operated pallet trucks to inventory management to loading and unloading of trucks, the company said.
Women-only housekeeping and security staff have also been deployed to support the facility 24x7, it added.
Gurugram-based Delhivery, an integrated logistics services provider, covers around 19,000 pin codes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhivery
- International Women's Day
- Moga
- Gurugram
- India
- Rajasthan
- Punjab
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
US Dy Secy Richard Verma's India visit explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation, ensure free Indo-Pacific
33 non-profit bodies to participate in second India Giving Day in US
Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue 2024
"India has to be part of peace-finding solution": Ukraine Dy FM on conflict with Russia
"Indian Coast Guard stands as stalwart guardian of our maritime boundaries": Karnataka Governor