Five dead, 11 injured as truck rams into marriage procession in MP's Raisen

Five persons were killed and 11 injured after a truck overtaking from the wrong side ploughed into a marriage procession in Sultanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday, a senior official said.

The marriage procession was proceeding from Anchalkheda in Hoshangabad district and the incident took place at 10pm near Khamaria village, Raisen Collector Arvind Dubey told PTI.

''Five persons were killed and 11 injured. Of the injured, the condition of five is serious. They have been shifted to Bhopal. Cops are probing the incident,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)