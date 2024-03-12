Left Menu

Vatican says end to Russian aggression is first condition for Ukraine peace

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 12:01 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The first condition for any negotiations to end the war in Ukraine is that Russia should halt its aggression, the second in command to Pope Francis said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday. Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned the papal nuncio on Monday to express "disappointment" with previous comments by Francis that Ukraine should "show the courage of the white flag" and open talks with Russia to end the two-year-old war.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, told Corriere della Sera daily on Tuesday that the Vatican was pressing for a ceasefire and "first of all it should be the aggressors who stop firing." 

