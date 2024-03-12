Left Menu

Uttarakhand announces up to Rs 100 crore subsidy for employment-oriented industries

Uttarakhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, decided to give a subsidy of up to Rs 100 crore for setting up employment-oriented industries like hospitals, schools, hotels, film cities across the state.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 12:20 IST
Uttarakhand announces up to Rs 100 crore subsidy for employment-oriented industries
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, decided to give a subsidy of up to Rs 100 crore for setting up employment-oriented industries like hospitals, schools, hotels, film cities across the state. The cabinet, among others, during the cabinet meeting held Monday, also approved the service sector policy.

Secretary to the Chief Minister Shailesh Bagauli told ANI that while making several important provisions in the service sector policy, the minimum investment limit in the hilly areas has been kept at Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore for the plains. He said that the industrial institutions to be established under this policy will be given a subsidy of 25 per cent of the total cost or a maximum of Rs 100 crore.

The secretary said that the subsidy will be given in five phases after the completion of the project. This policy will remain in force in the state of Uttarakhand till December 31, 2030. Among other decisions, 100 per cent medical reimbursement has been approved for availing dialysis under the Atal Ayushman Yojana under the Health Department.

Apart from this, the cabinet has approved the operation of the Cancer Hospital in Harrawala with 300 beds and the Mother-Child Medical Institute with 200 beds through the Public Private Partnership (PPP). Approval has been given to provide a scholarship of Rs 5000 per month to 100 meritorious students doing PhD under the Higher Education Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024