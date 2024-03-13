Tata Communications launches facility for live production services in Los Angeles

In a major boost to Indian industry, Tata Communications has opened a new production and delivery facility in Los Angeles - an investment that will support the future development of its services and business growth. The state-of-the-art facility, is named 'The Switch @ Victory'. It will bolster Tata Communications' ability to serve a growing number of live content customers anywhere, anytime, with end-to-end media production and connectivity services. Located on Victory Boulevard on the Glendale-Burbank border, the 66,712 square feet, two-story building sits on a two-acre plot in the heart of Hollywood's extended media production community. The live production centre supports virtually all configurations required by customers.

The facility becomes the hub for Tata Communications' and The Switch's production and delivery services, bringing together their joint capabilities and expertise to create a unique and flexible offering that meets customers' requirements, according to a company press release. The facility is designed to support live content production from rightsholders of all sizes - from major sports and esports leagues to lower-tier and college sports teams to awards organizers and entertainment brands to leading global enterprises livestreaming corporate events.

The Switch @ Victory is now operational and being piloted by several leading media companies, including Fox Alternative Entertainment, which is using it as the studio and production centre for the return of its iconic series America's Most Wanted. Dhaval Ponda, Vice President and Global Head of Media & Entertainment at Tata Communications said: "The Switch @ Victory strengthens our leadership position and deepens our live production offering. This move is all about investing for the future. We see a clear need to invest in best-in-class facilities as we meet rising demand for live content. Innovation is at the core of everything Tata Communications does, and this new facility reflects that - empowering our customers to stay ahead of the market. It's great to see producers of major shows like Fox's America's Most Wanted already taking advantage of everything the new facility has to offer."

America's Most Wanted has tapped The Switch @ Victory for production services, crew and studio space, offering Fox Alternative Entertainment a 4,100-square-foot soundstage equipped with state-of-the-art cameras. Tony Testa, Executive in Charge of Production for America's Most Wanted, said: "The Switch @ Victory provides the full scope leading-edge equipment and services we need, making it the perfect home base for our production operations. It just gives us so much flexibility and capacity. The facility has a real wow factor, offering us the next-generation production capability needed for the relaunch of America's Most Wanted for today's audiences." (ANI)

