Left Menu

European stocks falter on US rate jitters but log weekly gains

European shares dipped on Friday as risk sentiment remained subdued due to mounting concerns the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts, though strength in telecommunications stocks helped stem losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% lower after touching record highs in three of the past five sessions.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:42 IST
European stocks falter on US rate jitters but log weekly gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares dipped on Friday as risk sentiment remained subdued due to mounting concerns the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts, though strength in telecommunications stocks helped stem losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% lower after touching record highs in three of the past five sessions. The STOXX 600 clocked its eighth consecutive week of gains, supported by an array of upbeat corporate updates and expectations of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank.

Market participants are drawing relief from the recent slowdown in inflation in the euro zone, with some European Central Bank policymakers backing a June rate cut. "With inflation on track to reach its target in the second half of the year, the ECB will cut its deposit rate from 4% to 3% by year-end and to around 2.25% by the middle of 2025," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics in a note.

Meanwhile, hotter-than-expected inflation data from the United States earlier this week has muddied the Fed's monetary policy path. "Investors are now thinking that rate relief may arrive in July rather than June, with expectations nearing coin-flip odds for the earlier month," Jose Torres, Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers said.

The rate-sensitive real estate index led losses with a 2.0% decline on Friday and was also the worst sectoral performer for the week. The index was also weighed down by a 10.6% drop in Vonovia shares after Germany's largest landlord reported its biggest loss ever in 2023 following further writedowns on the values of its properties.

Among others, Swisscom shares gained 4.9% after the telecom company said it will buy Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) and merge the business with its Italian subsidiary Fastweb. Vodafone shares jumped 5.7%, pushing the broader telecommunications up 1.5%.

Germany's HelloFresh reported

a decline of 6.6% in the number of active customers in the fourth quarter. Still, the stock was the top gainer on the STOXX 600, rallying 10.9%. Polish fashion group LPP shares bottomed the STOXX 600, falling 35.8% after Hindenburg Research published a report alleging the firm's sale of its Russian assets was fake.

Meanwhile, data showed consumer prices in France rose slightly more than initially expected year-on-year in February, while Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices were up 0.8% in February from a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024