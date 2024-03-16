Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.72 cr at Mumbai airport

The Mumbai Customs seized more than 2.9 kg of gold, worth Rs 1.72 crore, in five separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official said on Saturday.

The seizures were carried out on Thursday and Friday, the official said.

In separate instances, two foreign nationals travelling from Dubai were caught with 1520 gm of gold concealed in body cavities and on their person, he said.

Similarly, two Indians travelling from Jeddah had hidden pieces of gold bars, weighing 815 gm, inside dates and were carrying it in their check-in luggage, the official said. In two other cases, two Indians travelling from Dubai and Bangkok were caught with gold they had concealed in their bodies, he said.

