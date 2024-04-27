Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Concerned about maintaining your skin's hydration amidst the scorching summer heat, it's time you shield your skin against the season's harsh elements and embrace sun-kissed days with confidence and radiance.

The new Evion Cream from India's #1 Vitamin E Brand brings together the goodness of Vitamin E and Aloe Vera for a radiant nourished and glowing skin. Enriched with the potent antioxidant properties of Vitamin E and the soothing essence of natural aloe vera extracts, this cream helps reduce dullness and dark spots making sure that your skin radiates its natural glow. It protects skin from dehydration and wrinkles and moisturises with the richness of Aloe Vera. Use it as a daily moisturizer, pair it with your sunscreen or wear it as the last thing before you sleep, Evion cream is as versatile as it gets.

That's not all. Its rejuvenated formula goes beyond hydration, combatting dullness, dark spots, and the damaging effects of environmental stressors like sun exposure and pollution. Vitamin E and the richness of Aloe Vera helps Nourish, Repair & protect skin, ensuring it is hydrated and well moisturized.

Talking about the #EvionOMG challenge, Raashii Khanna said, "Being deeply passionate about skincare, I am delighted to join forces with Evion to advocate the importance of Vitamin E. It is essential to invest in products that nourish and protect our skin, and Evion offers just that with the goodness of Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. With the #EvionOMG challenge, I encourage more women to join me while I Own My Glow!" Mr. Vijay Pampana, Director & Head of Marketing, P&G Health, shared, "Our skin faces a myriad of challenges everyday from exposure to harsh sunlight and environmental pollutants, to the stresses of daily life. As India's #1 Vitamin E brand, we are delighted to help our consumers incorporate the goodness of Vitamin E and Aloe Vera in their daily skincare routine with the New Evion Cream. We invite women from across India to join Raashii in taking the #EvionOMG Challenge and begin their journey towards radiant, nourished, and glowing skin." Evion Cream is available on Ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and in pharmacy stores near you.

About Evion Evion is India's number 1 Vitamin E brand in India and is trusted by thousands of doctors, consumers, and pharmacists. Evion understands body science and repairs, restores and revives cells from within.

About Procter & Gamble Health Limited Procter & Gamble Health Limited is one of India's largest VMS companies manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products for a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life, including Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion. Please visit www.pghealthindia.com for the latest news and information about Procter & Gamble Health Limited and its brands.

About Procter & Gamble P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. P&G operates in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)