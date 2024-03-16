Adani Energy Solutions secures prestigious CII Climate Action CAP 2.0 award 2023 in resilient category

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), India's leading private transmission and distribution company and a crucial component of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio, has clinched the Climate Action Programme 'CAP 2.0 Award' for 2023 in the resilient category, as declared by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). According to a press release by Adani, the resilient category acknowledgment highlights AESL's significant advancements in resilience and adaptability, marking an improvement from its previous achievement in the oriented category.

Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL, expressed his delight at receiving this esteemed recognition from CII. He emphasized, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from CII. This award is a testament to our commitment to futuristic sustainable practices and our dedication to tackling climate challenges."

The CII CAP 2.0 Award is conferred upon companies exhibiting outstanding performance in specific categories. AESL stood out among its peers this year for its resilience, demonstrating its proactive approach towards climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The CII CAP 2.0 Awards, instituted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, aim to recognize meaningful corporate actions on climate change and promote the integration of such actions into organizational business models and processes. These awards are instrumental in driving industries to confront climate risks, leverage market opportunities, and enhance their climate resilience.

The awards underscore AESL's commitment to identifying and analyzing emerging risks ahead of its peers, thus positioning itself better to avoid or mitigate potential damages. In 2023, the CII CAP 2.0 Awards acknowledged companies based on their maturity levels in three main categories.

This category recognizes companies whose strategies and plans are aligned to mitigate climate risks. Their climate change planning is futuristic, adaptation projects are focused on building resilience, mitigation projects are planned and executed, and emission reduction targets are science-based and forward-thinking.

Companies making progress in their climate action plans but have not yet reached the level of the Resilient category fall into this category. Companies that identify primary risks, manage greenhouse gases (GHGs), set targets, and foster a participatory culture, but have not yet reached the level of the Oriented category, are included in this category. (ANI)

