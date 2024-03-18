HP: Landslide blocks National Highway 5 near Solan

Left Menu

In Shimla, a landslide on National Highway 5 near Shamlech village in Solan district blocked traffic, with no reported casualties. The incident occurred at 7.30 am, prompting stranded vehicles and police directing motorists to take alternative routes. Excavators were mobilized to clear the debris and reopen the road. In total, 259 roads, including 5 National Highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh due to snow and rain. Maximum road closures were in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra districts. The state emergency operation centre is coordinating efforts to address the disruptions caused by the adverse weather conditions.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:42 IST
The National Highway 5 was blocked near Shamlech village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district following a landslide on Monday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident that occurred at around 7.30 am on the Shimla-Kalka Road near Solan bypass, bringing traffic to a halt, they said.

Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road as the local police asked the motorists to turn back and take the old Barog route.

Meanwhile, road opening work has started with excavators reaching the spot of the landslide, officials said, adding that the debris would be cleared soon.

A total of 259 roads, including five National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.

A maximum of 237 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, the state emergency operation centre said.

