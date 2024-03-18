Left Menu

Euro zone yields edge down in week packed with central bank meetings

** Money markets priced in 85 bps of ECB rate cuts by year-end. ** The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widened to around 123 bps after falling to its lowest in over two years on Thursday at 115.40 bps. ** German 2-year bond yields, which are more sensitive to rate expectations, were down one bp at 2.9%.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 13:05 IST
Euro zone yields edge down in week packed with central bank meetings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone government bond yields edged down on Monday after jumping last week as markets scaled back bets on future European Central Bank rate cuts on the back of strong U.S. economic data. ** Investors will focus on the Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy meetings due later this week.

** Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, was down 0.5 basis points (bps) at 2.43%. ** Money markets priced in 85 bps of ECB rate cuts by year-end.

** The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widened to around 123 bps after falling to its lowest in over two years on Thursday at 115.40 bps. ** German 2-year bond yields, which are more sensitive to rate expectations, were down one bp at 2.9%.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024