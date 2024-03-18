Left Menu

Sterling treads water ahead of BoE decision

The pound held steady on Monday as investors waited for the Bank of England decision later in the week, with the focus on the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve in the meantime. Sterling was broadly unchanged from Friday at $1.2379.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:44 IST
Sterling treads water ahead of BoE decision
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound held steady on Monday as investors waited for the Bank of England decision later in the week, with the focus on the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve in the meantime.

Sterling was broadly unchanged from Friday at $1.2379. It fell 1.2% last week as U.S. inflation data beat expectations, boosting bets that the Fed will hold rates higher for longer and causing the dollar to rally. The euro was up 0.1% at 85.58 pence. The Bank of England will almost certainly hold rates at 5.25% on Thursday as officials wait for more data, particularly on wages and services, on how durable the recent fall in inflation might be.

Price growth in Britain has slowed from 11.1% in October 2022 to 4% in January. February's consumer price index inflation figures are due on Wednesday and are expected to show a further fall to 3.6%. "GBP (sterling) has been one of the best performing currencies this year, but with inflation surprises tilting lower and softer labour market indicators materialising, the BoE could err on the dovish side," said Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. "This would support our higher EUR-GBP view."

Before that, investors are focused on the Bank of Japan's decision on Tuesday, which could see the central bank end eight years of negative interest rates. Then the focus will turn to the Fed on Wednesday, where analysts will scrutinise the new 'dot plot' of officials' projections for where rates are heading.

The dollar index was slightly lower on Monday at 103.37. It has climbed around 2% this year as U.S. economic data has come in stronger than expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024