Left Menu

Riverland Foods plant open in Christchurch to boost value-added exports

Riverland's Christchurch factory is their first in the Asia Pacific region and uses innovative new technology to produce high value wet canned petfood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-03-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 08:54 IST
Riverland Foods plant open in Christchurch to boost value-added exports
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Todd McClay, says that today’s opening of Riverland Foods manufacturing plant in Christchurch is a great example of how trade access to overseas markets creates jobs in New Zealand.

Speaking at the official opening of this state-of-the-art pet food factory the Minister noted that exports are responsible for one-in-four jobs with rural New Zealand making up 80 per cent of New Zealand’s goods exports.

Riverland's Christchurch factory is their first in the Asia Pacific region and uses innovative new technology to produce high value wet canned petfood. 98 per cent of its products are proposed to be exported, with a projected export value of over $120 million per year. This facility is expected to be the largest export cannery for pet food in New Zealand.

“It is great to see investment in value-added processing that supports the creation of jobs, diversifies the economy, and increases returns to primary producers,” Mr McClay says.

“Ventures like Riverland’s will boost value-added exports and support the Coalition Government’s target of doubling exports by value over 10 years.

The global pet food sector is experiencing rapid growth with an expected value of $500 billion by 2030, thanks to increasing global pet ownership and a demand for premium, natural products. New Zealand’s reputation for production high quality safe food means that we are well placed to take advantage of this.

“The Coalition Government is committed to helping business utilise New Zealand’s high-quality production standards to achieve success across global markets,” Mr McClay says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024