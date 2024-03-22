Hit-and-run: Woman killed, husband injured in Thane; cops try to trace offending vehicle
PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman was killed in a road accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city while her husband was severely injured, a police official said on Friday.
The incident took place at 3:30am on Wednesday when deceased Akshata Sawai (36) was travelling on a scooter along with her husband, the Kasarwadavli police station official said.
''The offending vehicle has not been identified. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act and efforts are on to nab the culprit,'' he said.
