124 booked for drunk driving during Holi celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Monday booked 124 people for drunk driving amid Holi celebrations, an official said.

During a special drive conducted by the traffic wing of Mumbai Police from 8 am to 5 pm, 4,593 motorcyclists were penalised for riding without a helmet, whereas 429 persons were fined for driving triple seat, he said.

