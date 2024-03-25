124 booked for drunk driving during Holi celebrations in Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police on Monday booked 124 people for drunk driving amid Holi celebrations, an official said.
During a special drive conducted by the traffic wing of Mumbai Police from 8 am to 5 pm, 4,593 motorcyclists were penalised for riding without a helmet, whereas 429 persons were fined for driving triple seat, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
Advertisement