PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 25-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 23:10 IST
UP: 3 dead in collision between two motorcycles in Budaun, 2 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed while a woman and a child were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Islamnagar police station area here on Monday evening, a police official said.

The accident happened near Chicheta village in Islamnagar police station area on Bisauli road, Additional Superintendent of Police Rammohan Singh said.

According to police, a motorbike with Sanju (31) and Ajay (35) collided with another motorcycle carrying Pramod, his wife Geeta and their one-and-half-year-old granddaughter Ashi.

Sanju, Ajay and Pramod died in the accident while Geeta and Ashi received serious injuries, they said.

Sanju and Ajay were from Bharatan village in Budaun.

ASP Singh said that after receiving information about the accident, the police went to the spot and took all the injured to a primary health centre, where doctors declared Sanju, Ajay and Pramod dead.

The two injured are undergoing treatment, he said, and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

