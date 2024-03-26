Exploring Cinematic Chemistry at the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies' grand Exhibition

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 26: Nestled within the halls of the India International Centre in New Delhi, an extraordinary exhibition is captivating the hearts and minds of cultural enthusiasts. The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies presents "Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India," an immersive vast journey through the rich tapestry of India's cinematic & cultural heritage.

"Our exhibition celebrates the enduring artistic and cultural bonds forged across nearly two hundred years of India being herself in which one hundred and twenty are revolving around the magic of the silver screen," says Neville Tuli, encapsulating the context of the showcase. The exhibition can only reveal a glimpse of the vast treasure trove of world cinematic history which Tuli has carefully archived and preserved over thirty years. Among the captivating displays are a rare array of photographs, Jubilee trophies and artworks showcasing the remarkable cinematic chemistry between legendary figures.

At the heart of the exhibition lies a fascinating collection spot-lighting director-actor relationships. From the iconic duo of Raj Kapoor and Nargis to the unique bonds between Amitabh Bachchan and a few master directors such as Prakash Mehra, Manmohan Desai and Yash Chopra, to the iconic sizzle between Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Internationally renowned collaborations also take centre-stage, such as the legendary partnerships of Tod Browning and Lon Chaney, Fritz Lang and Thea von Harbou, Joseph von Sternberg and Marlene Dietrich, Martin Scorsese and Robert de Niro, Akira Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune, among others. Much of these collections will be revealed in depth with the launch of the Research Centre's website.

The Exhibition continues at the India International Centre Gallery and closes on 30th March 2024. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)