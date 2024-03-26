Left Menu

ECoR registers 250-MT freight loading in FY'24

The East Coast Railway ECoR zone has achieved the 250-million tonne freight loading mark in the 2023-24 fiscal, an official said. From April 1, 2023 to March 25, the ECoR loaded 250 million tonnes of freight, he said.This remarkable loading has been achieved despite various challenges...

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:42 IST
ECoR registers 250-MT freight loading in FY'24

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has achieved the 250-million tonne freight loading mark in the 2023-24 fiscal, an official said. From April 1, 2023 to March 25, the ECoR loaded 250 million tonnes of freight, he said.

"This remarkable loading has been achieved despite various challenges... with proper planning and coordination with government sectors and industries," the official said.

The Khurda Road Division of ECoR contributed 156.17 MT followed by 74.66 MT by the Waltair Division and 19.20 MT by the Sambalpur Division, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024