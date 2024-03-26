UK's FTSE 100 slip as investors in 'wait and see' mode ahead of US inflation data

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday as investors remained in a 'wait and see' mode ahead of key U.S. inflation data, while mixed messages from U.S. monetary policymakers raised concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1% by 0933 GMT, and the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 rose 0.1%. Mixed messages from Fed officials on Monday spurred worries across global markets on the timeline of monetary policy easing. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he had pencilled in three rate cuts this year, while Fed Governor Lisa Cook urged caution and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated his remarks from Friday, trimming his expectations to one cut.

Market focus will now shift to the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday, when markets across the U.S., Europe and UK will be closed for the Good Friday holiday. "The 'wait and see' mood in the markets is continuing with recent exuberance fading as investors look ahead to key consumer inflation data," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The FTSE 100 has gone further into reverse, a change from the exhilarating progress it made last week when it flirted with record highs. There are still hopes it will power up again given economic conditions appear more clement than just a few months ago." The Personal goods index fell 0.9%, leading sectoral declines, dragged down by a 4.3% drop in bootmaker Dr Martens' shares after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral".

Industrial metal miners fell 0.4%, tracking lower base metal prices. Among corporate earnings, shares of Ocado Group rose 1.4% after online supermarket Ocado Retail, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, reported a 10.6% increase in revenue in its latest quarter. Online betting giant Flutter said it expects its core profit to jump by around 30% this year, sending shares up 1.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)