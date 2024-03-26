50 rescued after fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no injuries: Officials

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:53 IST
Nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park at suburban Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said. There were no injuries, they said.

Those rescued had been stranded on various floors of the smoke-filled building, where the fire started around 9.25 am, a civic official said.

They were moved to safety through a staircase and with the help of turn-table ladders. "No one was injured in the fire," the official said.

Another civic official said the fire was confined to the sixth floor of the building – Avior Corporate Park – on LBS Road.

The fire affected wiring, electrical installations, split AC units, wooden furniture and office records over an area of about 1,000 square feet of the commercial building, he said.

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders and other vehicles were pressed to fight the blaze, which was doused after four hours, he said. "The cooling operation operation is underway at present," he said.

Personnel from the Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies were mobilised at the spot, he added. The fire brigade is yet to disclose the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

