No pollution from collision with Baltimore bridge pillar, Dali ship owner says

Updated: 26-03-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:46 IST
No pollution resulted from a collision involving the Singapore-flagged Dali container ship and one of the pillars of a bridge in Baltimore, the vessel's owner Grace Ocean Pte Ltd said on Tuesday.

"All crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution," the company said, adding that the exact cause of the incident was yet to be determined.

