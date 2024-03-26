No pollution from collision with Baltimore bridge pillar, Dali ship owner says
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
No pollution resulted from a collision involving the Singapore-flagged Dali container ship and one of the pillars of a bridge in Baltimore, the vessel's owner Grace Ocean Pte Ltd said on Tuesday.
"All crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution," the company said, adding that the exact cause of the incident was yet to be determined.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dali
- Grace Ocean Pte Ltd
- Baltimore
- Singapore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian official says 'scumbags' who vandalise ballot boxes face jail terms
Man held for vandalising vehicles, extortion in Latur
Islamabad Court acquits Imran Khan in 2 cases related to vandalism during his anti-govt march
CAA, NRC and NPR being brought to trouble minorities, tribals, and Dalits: Owaisi
4-year-old raped by tuition teacher's brother in Delhi; protesters vandalise vehicles