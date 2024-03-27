PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- International Paper's takeover move raises possibility of bidding war for DS Smith - NatWest slashes executive team as it prepares for mass share sale

- Tim Davie calls for BBC licence fee reform - UK regulator warns 'finfluencers' to adhere to advertising rules

Overview - International Paper has made a takeover proposal for British paper and packaging group DS Smith, opening up the possibility of a bidding war for the company, which had already reached a deal with competitor Mondi.

- NatWest Group's new chief executive Paul Thwaite has slashed his executive committee to remove "unnecessary complexity" as the bank embarks on an era without the British government as a controlling shareholder and prepares for a sale of stock to retail investors. - BBC Director-General Tim Davie has called for reform of the licence fee as part of a broader strategy to turn Britain's national broadcaster into a more commercial operation.

- Britain's financial watchdog set out guidelines on Tuesday to stop misleading adverts on social media, and warned "influencers" that promoting a financial product without regulatory approval could be a criminal offence. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

