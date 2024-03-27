PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 27
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- International Paper's takeover move raises possibility of bidding war for DS Smith - NatWest slashes executive team as it prepares for mass share sale
- Tim Davie calls for BBC licence fee reform - UK regulator warns 'finfluencers' to adhere to advertising rules
Overview - International Paper has made a takeover proposal for British paper and packaging group DS Smith, opening up the possibility of a bidding war for the company, which had already reached a deal with competitor Mondi.
- NatWest Group's new chief executive Paul Thwaite has slashed his executive committee to remove "unnecessary complexity" as the bank embarks on an era without the British government as a controlling shareholder and prepares for a sale of stock to retail investors. - BBC Director-General Tim Davie has called for reform of the licence fee as part of a broader strategy to turn Britain's national broadcaster into a more commercial operation.
- Britain's financial watchdog set out guidelines on Tuesday to stop misleading adverts on social media, and warned "influencers" that promoting a financial product without regulatory approval could be a criminal offence. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)