STT GDC India Recognized as Great Place to Work for the Fifth Consecutive Year

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India), the largest data centre co-location service provider in the country, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious certification recognizes STT GDC India's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of its employees.

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], March 27: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India), the largest data centre co-location service provider in the country, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious certification recognizes STT GDC India's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of its employees.

With a participation rate of 97%, STT GDC India demonstrates its employees' strong engagement and dedication. Notably, STT GDC India saw improvements across various dimensions, with Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie all showing positive gains. "We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year," said Sumit Mukhija, CEO and Executive Director, STT GDC India. "This achievement reflects the values that define us as an organization and underscores our commitment to our people. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every member of the STT GDC India family for their dedication and contributions."

The certification highlights STT GDC India's commitment to continuous improvement and investment in its employees' well-being. Through initiatives such as the 2023 Engagement Action Plan, executed collaboratively by HR and Functional Leaders, the organization has successfully addressed employee needs and enhanced overall satisfaction. STT GDC India is committed to continually enhancing its workplace culture and employee experience. The company believes that by investing in its people, it can unlock their full potential and drive success for the organization. Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, conducting surveys with over 100 million employees worldwide to define the key elements of a great workplace. Their certification is highly regarded in the industry, signifying an organization's dedication to creating an environment of trust, respect, and collaboration.

Over and above, STT GDC India is a Great Place to Work which is also trying to be a socially responsible organisation by committing to be carbon neutral in terms of operations by 2030 and emphasize responsible growth through focus on ESG, safety, ethics, integrity and inclusion.

