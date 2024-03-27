Holi unites Kenya and India through Tales To Tell an Ananya Pal and UAN initiative

Left Menu

Tales to Tell Stories from Nairobi Colonial Era was organised by Ananya Pal Production and United Asian Network on Holi Eve at Nairobi. The event opened with the national anthem of both Kenya and India followed by a video message from the High Commissioner of India, Kenya Namgya Khampa.

She was the guest of honor, as she was travelling she sent a message extending her support for the cause. The stage was decorated with a holi theme. UAN chairman and patron of the program Dr Bimal Kantaria gave the opening speech that covered the economic, political and social aspects of the Indians who migrated to Kenya during the colonial era.

There was an animated film 'The Adventures of Kohli' based on a true story, directed by Ananya Pal and made by Nikita Bhatti. After that Ananya Pal took the audience walking down memory lane of the colonial past of Kenya through various curated anecdotes.

Salim Amin presented a documentary rich with interviews of eminent elderly Kenyan Indians and also spoke about his father legendary photographer Mohamed Amin's journey and also photographs from his archive. The last segment of the program was a musical drama representing the cultural integration of the Indian diaspora through live dhol, a recital by a messenger man and garba, bhangra and southern folk dances.

Director of this musical was Ananya Pal. Choreographers were Guru Anusiva and Divya Patel. Ananya Pal said, "It's a trip down memory lane kind of evening, sharing anecdotes about the colonial past of Kenya besides musical performances connecting Indian root music forms. It's a great feel to host such an evening on the eve of the festival of colours Holi."

