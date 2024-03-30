People taken hostage in Dutch night club, homes evacuated, police say

Several people were being held hostage in the eastern Dutch town of Ede early Saturday morning and homes in the area were evacuated, police said.

There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said. Several special police units had been deployed to the scene, a building in the centre of town, police said in a statement posted on social media. They added that 150 homes had been evacuated and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

People were being held at the local Petticoat night club by a man with weapons and explosives, national newspaper de Telegraaf reported, citing several anonymous sources. A reporter for broadcaster NOS said a remote controlled robot was at the scene as well as anti-explosives units and police in protective gear.

Trains to and from Ede were cancelled, railway operator NS said on its website.

