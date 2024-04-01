Left Menu

HAL records highest-ever revenue of over Rs 29,810 crore in FY 2023-24

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:27 IST
Leading defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Monday said it recorded its highest-ever revenue from operations exceeding Rs 29,810 crore in the financial year 2023-24 and registered a double-digit growth of around 11 per cent.

The PSU is based in Bengaluru.

In a post on X, HAL said it recorded the ''highest-ever revenue from operations'', exceeding Rs 29,810 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year 2023-24, registering a double-digit growth of around 11 per cent as against 9 per cent in the previous financial year.

The corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs 26,928 crore.

''Despite the major supply chain challenges arising due to geopolitical issues, the company has met the expected revenue growth with improved performance for the entire year,'' HAL said.

As on March 31, 2024, the company's order book stands ''in excess of Rs 94,000 crore with additional major orders expected''. The company has maintained the growth momentum and has achieved an improved performance, it said.

The first aircraft LA5033 of the Tejas Mk1A series successfully soared in the sky after taking off from the HAL facility in Bengaluru on March 28.

According to HAL, the Tejas Mk1A aircraft did a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. The plane was piloted by Chief Test Pilot Group Captain (retd) K K Venugopal.

