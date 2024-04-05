Left Menu

TN doctor couple killed in road accident

A doctor couple were killed in a road accident near here after the car they were travelling in met with an accident. A lorry dashed into their car near the Ooratchi Kottai Hydel Electricity barrage, police said. The Bhavani police have registered an accident case and are investigating.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 05-04-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:37 IST
A doctor couple were killed in a road accident near here after the car they were travelling in met with an accident. Police said that on Thursday evening, the victims Madappan (75) and his wife Padmavathy (72) were returning to their home in Mettur after meeting their son in Erode. A lorry dashed into their car near the Ooratchi Kottai Hydel Electricity barrage, police said. The couple sustained serious injuries and died while being rushed to the Bhavani government hospital. The Bhavani police have registered an accident case and are investigating.

