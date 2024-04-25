Left Menu

BJP's Divisive Politics Exploited as Electoral Base Erodes: Omar Abdullah

As the BJP sees the ground slipping beneath its feet, it starts talking again in the context of religion, Abdullah told reporters after the partys candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi filed his nomination from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 17:02 IST
BJP's Divisive Politics Exploited as Electoral Base Erodes: Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is raking up religious sentiments as the ground beneath its feet is slipping, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Thursday.

He also said it is no secret that such attacks, especially against the Muslims, were carried out after the first phase of voting.

''As far as the use of religion is concerned, this is not the first time. As the BJP sees the ground slipping beneath its feet, it starts talking again in the context of religion,'' Abdullah told reporters after the party's candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi filed his nomination from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. ''It seems that the BJP had some expectations from the first phase of the elections and perhaps those expectations were not met,'' he added.

The National Conference vice-president said the party has decided to field a covering candidate in wake of the BJP candidate winning unopposed from Gujarat's Surat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray.

''Ruhullah (Mehdi) filed his nomination today ... Salman Sagar also filed his nomination as a covering candidate. Once scrutiny takes place, Sagar will withdraw and fulfil his role in supporting Mehdi,'' Abdullah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024