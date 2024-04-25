BJP's Divisive Politics Exploited as Electoral Base Erodes: Omar Abdullah

The BJP is raking up religious sentiments as the ground beneath its feet is slipping, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Thursday.

He also said it is no secret that such attacks, especially against the Muslims, were carried out after the first phase of voting.

''As far as the use of religion is concerned, this is not the first time. As the BJP sees the ground slipping beneath its feet, it starts talking again in the context of religion,'' Abdullah told reporters after the party's candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi filed his nomination from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. ''It seems that the BJP had some expectations from the first phase of the elections and perhaps those expectations were not met,'' he added.

The National Conference vice-president said the party has decided to field a covering candidate in wake of the BJP candidate winning unopposed from Gujarat's Surat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray.

''Ruhullah (Mehdi) filed his nomination today ... Salman Sagar also filed his nomination as a covering candidate. Once scrutiny takes place, Sagar will withdraw and fulfil his role in supporting Mehdi,'' Abdullah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)