Erode Bypoll: CCTV Malfunctions for Hour at Counting Center

The problem was immediately attended to and repaired within an hour, he said

PTI | Erode | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:21 IST
Erode Bypoll: CCTV Malfunctions for Hour at Counting Center
One of the CCTVs at a vote counting centre at the government's Institute of Road and Transport Technology located at Chithode here failed on Sunday midnight, District Collector and Returning Officer of Erode parliamentary constituency Raja Gopal Sunkara said on Monday. The problem was immediately attended to and repaired within an hour, he said The returning officer told the media on Monday noon that of the 221 CCTV cameras fitted and functioning round the clock at counting centres in the constituency, one of them where the Erode West constituency EVMs were placed, suddenly stopped working at 12 midnight on Sunday.

On receiving the information, the officials contacted the 'vendor' of the CCTVs, who immediately attended to the problem and fixed it. The failed camera resumed functioning around 1 am, he said.

The collector said no political party had made a complaint in this regard.

Such malfunctions are common among electronics, he said, adding that no foul play is suspected.

He also said three-layer police protection is provided at the counting centres, whereby CISF and local police personnel are guarding strongrooms around the clock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

