DRI seizes 4.9 kg smuggled foreign origin gold mid-sea in TN

In a collaborative effort between the Coast Guard, Customs, and DRI, over Rs three crore worth of gold smuggled from Sri Lanka was seized from the sea off Vedhalai coast, Mandapam. The precious metal, totaling 4.9 kg, was thrown overboard by suspects onboard a boat before being recovered. Three individuals have been detained for questioning.

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 06-04-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 11:07 IST
In a joint operation involving the Coast Guard and Customs, the DRI has seized over Rs three crore gold smuggled from Sri Lanka and thrown into the sea.

An official release on Saturday said the agencies recovered a total of 4.9 kg of the precious metal from the sea bed on April 5 near here.

''In a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Preventive Unit (CPU), Ramanathapuram, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.9 kg of foreign origin gold mid-sea off Vedhalai coast, Mandapam,'' it said.

The suspected boat was identified and before being intercepted, the gold was thrown into the sea by those onboard.

Later, it was recovered from the sea bed.

Three people have been detained for interrogation, the release added.

