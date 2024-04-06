Two killed, five injured as car falls into gorge in Sikkim

Two people were killed and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in northern Sikkim, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Bop area when the car ferrying six tourists from Assam was travelling from Lachung to Chungthang on Friday night.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell 250 feet into a gorge.

The driver and one of the tourists died, while five others sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital, a police officer said, adding their condition is stable.

